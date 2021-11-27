Traders Buy Large Volume of Yandex Call Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,919 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average volume of 1,373 call options.
YNDX stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
