Traders Buy Large Volume of Yandex Call Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,919 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average volume of 1,373 call options.

YNDX stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

