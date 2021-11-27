Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TotalEnergies Put Options (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,858 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 311% compared to the typical volume of 1,183 put options.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.7843 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $169,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $206,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,100,000 after acquiring an additional 134,649 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

