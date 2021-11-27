Insider Selling: Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Sells £189,732 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total value of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

CPG opened at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £25.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,512.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,654.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40. Compass Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

