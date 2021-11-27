Jackie Callaway Acquires 76,528 Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) insider Jackie Callaway purchased 76,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £49,743.20 ($64,989.81).

LON:COA opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Coats Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.90 ($1.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £919.48 million and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

