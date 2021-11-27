Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Iain Ferguson Buys 1,000 Shares

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Iain Ferguson acquired 1,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($58.74) per share, for a total transaction of £44,960 ($58,740.53).

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 4,930 ($64.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,454.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,383.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. Genus plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Genus from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,534.29 ($72.31).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

