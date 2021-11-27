Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Acquires 1,374 Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £8,999.70 ($11,758.17).

Shares of LON AQX opened at GBX 645 ($8.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.21. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 733 ($9.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £177.39 million and a P/E ratio of 100.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 674.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 673.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Friday.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.