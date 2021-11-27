Frontline (FRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRO stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Frontline by 113.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontline by 44.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frontline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

