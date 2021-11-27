Zacks: Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $3.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

PKI stock opened at $183.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.