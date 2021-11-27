NewHold Investment Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Quiet Period Set To End on November 30th

NewHold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 30th. NewHold Investment had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During NewHold Investment’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NewHold Investment stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. NewHold Investment has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Get NewHold Investment alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NewHold Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.