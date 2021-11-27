Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €8.50 ($9.66) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

