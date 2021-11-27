Barclays Reiterates “€134.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.58 ($146.12).

SAF stock opened at €101.10 ($114.89) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.67. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

