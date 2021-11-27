Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.84 ($69.13).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €64.18 ($72.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a fifty-two week high of €67.14 ($76.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.12.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

