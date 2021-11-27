Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.84 ($69.13).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €64.18 ($72.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a fifty-two week high of €67.14 ($76.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.12.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.