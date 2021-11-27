Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €32.50 ($36.93) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JEN. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.57 ($39.29).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

ETR JEN opened at €34.90 ($39.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a fifty-two week high of €36.14 ($41.07).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.