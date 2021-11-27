Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Shares Up 6.8%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.91 and last traded at 0.91. 25,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.28.

Core One Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLABD)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

