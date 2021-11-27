National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.29

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.29 and traded as high as $37.24. National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 993 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 37.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds bought 778 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

