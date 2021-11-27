South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 93,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 79,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

