Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Trading Down 2.7%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

