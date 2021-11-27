IOST Price Tops $0.0382 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, IOST has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $691.37 million and approximately $132.43 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.79 or 0.00362717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00236056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012600 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

