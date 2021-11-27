Convergence (CONV) Market Cap Hits $29.42 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $29.42 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00236056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CONVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.