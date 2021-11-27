TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) shares traded down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.65. 4,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

