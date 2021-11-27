Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Trading Down 5.7%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

