Berry Data Price Tops $1.24 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002275 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.48 million and $158,301.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.82 or 0.07524655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,658.81 or 1.00123266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.