cVault.finance Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $11,042.99 or 0.20228403 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $110.43 million and $223,763.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00235847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00088541 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

