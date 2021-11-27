iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading Down 1%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. 73,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 163,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 4,757.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,997,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

