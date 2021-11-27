iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.21. 88,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 96,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGBH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000.

