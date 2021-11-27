Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Shares Down 21.2%

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) fell 21.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.11. 382,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 178,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

