MAP Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.32 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $36.90 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00064218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00104441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.48 or 0.07524895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,357.03 or 0.99995921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

