Lua Swap (LUA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,385.00

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00235603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

