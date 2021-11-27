Einsteinium Market Cap Tops $9.91 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $60,570.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.00364143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,157,468 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

