TriumphX (TRIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.03 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $20.81 million and $3.03 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 186.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00235603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

