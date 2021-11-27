E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. 34,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.