VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) & Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Universal Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Universal Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Universal Electronics and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics 3.88% 7.76% 4.63% VIZIO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Electronics and VIZIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $614.68 million 0.80 $38.57 million $1.68 22.36 VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Electronics and VIZIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 VIZIO 0 1 10 0 2.91

Universal Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.26%. VIZIO has a consensus target price of $29.10, indicating a potential upside of 43.70%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than VIZIO.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats VIZIO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services. Its brands include QuickSet Cloud, Nevo, One For All, Ecolink, and RCS Technology. The company was founded on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

