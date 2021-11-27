Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. 198,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

