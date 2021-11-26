e-Gulden Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $129.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.27 or 0.00364784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,930 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,668 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.