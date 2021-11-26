$787.68 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to announce $787.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 194.4% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 73.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,794,000 after buying an additional 216,129 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 81.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 525,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,544. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.