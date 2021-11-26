TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce sales of $35.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the highest is $37.60 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $40.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $151.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $154.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $145.62 million, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $160.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 313,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $950.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

