Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.49 Million

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce sales of $22.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.20 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $14.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $105.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $147.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $160.39 million, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $224.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

NASDAQ OGI remained flat at $$2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,737,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,070,451. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 421,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

