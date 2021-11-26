Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $7.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 271,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,254. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

