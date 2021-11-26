Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Million

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $7.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 271,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,254. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.