$77.73 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report sales of $77.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.02 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.00. 191,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.