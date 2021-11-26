$77.73 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report sales of $77.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.02 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.00. 191,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.