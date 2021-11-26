ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Cap Tops $209,154.68

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $209,154.68 and $4.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00236433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

