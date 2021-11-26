Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $291.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $244.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

