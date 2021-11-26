Ergo Market Cap Reaches $225.89 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $225.89 million and $5.80 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $7.06 or 0.00012955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,469.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.47 or 0.07573914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.00 or 0.00367177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.95 or 0.01042691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00086781 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00424322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00488969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

