Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $48.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $174.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million.

MLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,625. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.80. 27,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,172. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.35 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $327.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.13 and its 200 day moving average is $281.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

