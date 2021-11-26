TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post sales of $209.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.38 million and the lowest is $206.60 million. TriMas posted sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriMas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TriMas by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in TriMas by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

TriMas stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. 82,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $38.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

