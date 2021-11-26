ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. 217,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,853. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

