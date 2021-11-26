Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.39 Million

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce $90.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.85 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $60.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $114.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $314.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $97.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.12. 119,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,749. The company has a market capitalization of $856.05 million, a P/E ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $500,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 116,405 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.