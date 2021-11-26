THETA (THETA) Reaches Market Cap of $6.82 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, THETA has traded up 7% against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $6.82 billion and $457.73 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $6.82 or 0.00012527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00236578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

