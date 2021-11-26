$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce $9.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 250,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.24. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.