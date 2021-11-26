I/O Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,162.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $2,162.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00342088 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005188 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,248,517 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

