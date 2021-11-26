Revomon (REVO) Price Down 18.5% This Week

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $31.09 million and $3.16 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00079885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.01 or 0.07504804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,155.31 or 0.99443171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REVOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.